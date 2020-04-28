Robbers burst into Phoenix family home as they begin Ramadaan prayer

Durban - A PHOENIX family were held up during Ramadaan. Salma Khan, 63, said she was praying in the lounge on Sunday morning, when she heard someone banging on her kitchen door. When she got to the kitchen she realised the door was being forced open. “I tried to hold the door shut but they broke it. Two of them overpowered me. They grabbed me by the arm, twisted it and forced me to go upstairs. They kept saying they wanted money and they would shoot us. I was screaming out of fear and to alert my family in the bedroom. I looked one of the men in his eyes, and screamed. He let my arm go and stopped threatening me,” Khan said. Her husband Amod Khan said one of the men confronted him with a knife when he rushed into the passage. His son, daughter-in-law and his 6-year-old grandson locked themselves in the room and called for help.

“They were on either side of my wife. I grappled with the one. He tried to stab me several times. They threatened to shoot us but I never saw a gun. The other went into the room and took cellphones and my wallet containing R2000 cash. The ordeal happened in under five minutes. We are still shaken. This has set us back financially,” Amod said.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said a case of house robbery was being investigated by the Phoenix police.

Phoenix Community Policing Forum chairperson Umesh Singh said the family had risen early for the morning prayers and did not deserve this. “We have notified police of some undesirables living or using some thick bushes as a hideout in that vicinity. Police have been busy with Covid-19 operations. I have been assured that patrols will be beefed up in all areas,” Singh said.

The policing forum said a home in Croftbury Drive, Eastbury, was burgled for the third time in two weeks on Monday.

A cellphone, shoes, cash and bank cards were taken.

