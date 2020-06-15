Robbers dressed in PPE gear steal disabled man's crutches and walker during home invasion

Durban - ROBBERS posing as Covid-19 screeners stole a physically challenged man’s crutches and walker during a home invasion in Effingham at the weekend. The victims, a husband, 65, his wife, 55, and their son, 38, would not be named. The wife said the men knocked on the door on Saturday evening. They were dressed in white coats, had shields over their faces, masks and gloves. They told her to unlock the gate because they were conducting Covid-19 screening. One of the men drew a gun, pushed his hand through the framework and pointed it at her.

After she opened the gate, the men locked the family in a room. They tied the couple’s hands and legs up using cable ties and lay them on their backs. They tied the son’s hands and had him sit on the bed.

The woman said two other robbers appeared and began removing items from the house.

“They told us to co-operate with them if we did not want to be harmed. They wanted the keys to the safe and all our valuables. I complied. They took my microwave and most of my groceries from the cupboard, and meat from the freezer,” she said.

The family were rescued by a relative who found them tied up.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the robbers stole jewellery, televisions and other valuables.

A case of robbery was opened at Greenwood Park police station.

The Health Department said people should call the Coronavirus (Covid-19) 24-hour hotline at 0800 029 999 to verify if officials were conducting screening in their area.

