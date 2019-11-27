Durban - A Blue Security armed response officer was caught up in a shootout with armed robbers after he disturbed them while they were in the process of robbing a shopping centre on Wednesday.
Blue Security community and media liaison officer Andreas Mathios said the gang of armed robbers arrived in a white VW Polo.
He said they had initially attempted to gain entry into one business on the premises but without success at 4:45 am.
“The robbers then targeted another business and grabbed a few goods. Our officer arrived on the scene within three minutes of receiving an alarm activation. The robbers were busy loading their vehicle. When they spotted the officer they opened fire in his direction. Our officer returned fire. The robbers then turned and fled the scene in their getaway vehicle. Fortunately, he was not injured during the shootout. Police arrived on the scene shortly thereafter,” Mathios said.
Mathios said it is unclear at this stage how many robbers were involved in the incident.