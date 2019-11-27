Robbers exchange gunfire with guards on Stamford Hill









File photo: Pexels Durban - A Blue Security armed response officer was caught up in a shootout with armed robbers after he disturbed them while they were in the process of robbing a shopping centre on Wednesday. Blue Security community and media liaison officer Andreas Mathios said the gang of armed robbers arrived in a white VW Polo. He said they had initially attempted to gain entry into one business on the premises but without success at 4:45 am. “The robbers then targeted another business and grabbed a few goods. Our officer arrived on the scene within three minutes of receiving an alarm activation. The robbers were busy loading their vehicle. When they spotted the officer they opened fire in his direction. Our officer returned fire. The robbers then turned and fled the scene in their getaway vehicle. Fortunately, he was not injured during the shootout. Police arrived on the scene shortly thereafter,” Mathios said. Mathios said it is unclear at this stage how many robbers were involved in the incident.

Mathios commended the officer for his quick response time to the scene which minimised the loss to the businesses on the premises.

“We have noticed a trend where armed robbers who target businesses, such as those in business parks, aim to break into multiple business premises during one incident. Our officer’s swift response and action at the scene of the crime halted the gang in their tracks this morning,” he said.

Mathios advised business owners to ensure that their individual business alarm systems and CCTV surveillance cameras are in good working order at all times because these provide a strong deterrent against crime.

“CCTV surveillance cameras also provide security firms and the police with valuable intelligence which can assist with the investigation should a crime incident occur,” he said.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said a a group of unknown suspects broke into the business premises in Stamford Hill.

"They held the security guards and forced them to lie on the floor. They broke into a clothing shop where the door was forced opened and stole clothes. Whilst they were busy loading in their vehicle they met up with other security guards and there was a shoot-out. No injuries reported,"Gwala said.

Charges of attempted murder and robbery are being investigated by Durban Central SAPS.

Daily News