Durban - Robbers carried out a brazen robbery at the Asoka hotel bar in Reservoir Hills on Sunday. The hotel and bar are situated on Mountbatten Drive.

Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane, a KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, said that the complainant alleged that he was at his business premises when he was confronted by three armed suspects just after 8 pm.

"At gunpoint the suspects robbed him of cash and six cellphones before fleeing the scene on foot. There were no reports of any injuries. The complainant was also in a state of shock, "Zwane said.

According to Inkosi armed response security alleged that six to seven suspects entered the premises and forced customers to lay down on the floor before robbing them of their wallets cellphones and other valuables.

The bar was also robbed of cash and possibly alcohol.

A case of robbery was opened at Sydenham police station for investigation.

Daily News