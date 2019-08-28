File photo: Pexels

Durban - Robbers posed as electricity department workers before robbing a home owner in oThongathi on Wednesday. This was one of two robberies in the space of an hour in oThongathi.

Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane, a KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, said the complainant alleged that on at 12:40 she was removing clothing from the clothes line when she noticed a bakkie outside her residence with six men in blue overalls.

Zwane said a male called her and she went to her driveway gate in the Belverdere suburb.

"He informed her that he needs to check her meter box number. He produced a yellow card and she informed him that the electric box was inside the house.He insisted on seeing the box. She then opened the gate and allowed him inside,"he said.

While he was inside the house she noticed that he had a black pistol in his hand.

"Another man came inside the house and grabbed her domestic worker. Both men blocked the ladies mouths and put them in the bathroom. The men took jewellery and fled the scene.,"Zwane said.

One hour before this a family was robbed in their home on Westbrook.

Zwane said the complainant alleged that at 11:40 he and his wife were offloading goods from his vehicle when they were accosted by three armed men.

The men were carrying 9 mm pistols and a shotgun.

"They forced them to lay down on the floor. They demanded the safe keys. They took jewellery, a laptop, a TV and cellphones. They locked the victims inside the toilet and fled the scene. The victims managed to break the door and inform the police.

Cases of robbery was opened at oThongati police station for investigation

Volunteer crime watch group Community Emergency Response Tongaat (CERT) commended the police for their quick response and the Westbrook Neighborhood Watch for their assistance.

