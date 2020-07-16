Robbers pounce on Phoenix family before Covid19 curfew ends

Durban - Thirty minutes before the Covid-19 curfew between 9pm and 4am could end a Phoenix family became victims of a house robbery. The incident took place on Wednesday in Sledgegrove, Phoenix, north of Durban at 3.30am. Police reports state that the family were asleep when they were rudely awakened by the robbers. Police reports stated that the robbers gained entry to the home by breaking off a lock on the gate. It is alleged that three men carrying firearms and tools forced their way into the house. They demanded all the occupants lie on the floor. They ransacked the entire house. They demanded the keys to the homeowners 2019 White Toyota collora. Police reports state that they loaded the TVs, laptop, and food into the home owners vehicle.

Police reports said nobody was assaulted and neither were any shots fired during the robbery.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said a case of house robbery had been opened at Phoenix police station. No arrests had been made.

In Gillitts successful teamwork, between Blue Security’s Highway Tactical Team and the community's neighbourhood watch units, resulted in the apprehending of a housebreaking suspect on Monday.

"The successful arrest occurred after two housebreaking incidents in the Gillitts area on Monday. The first incident was a notification, received by Blue Security Control Centre, of a housebreaking in progress which took place in the Glenwood Road area just after 10am," said the Blue Security Highway Tactical Ambassador.

"The suspect, however, managed to evade capture after disappearing into nearby bush," he said.

"Later in the afternoon another housebreaking activation was received, this time in the Bluegum Road area in Gillitts. Reaction officers immediately proceeded to the location where the suspect had last been seen," he said.

"The suspect took off in the direction of Stockmore Road with Blue Security’s Highway Tactical Team units, CPOs and members of the community's neighbourhood watch in hot pursuit," he said.

"The teamwork during the search paid off as the suspect was apprehended in Stockmore Road. An iPhone and two USBs were amongst the items recovered from the incident in Bluegum Road. A laptop was found dumped outside the property where the incident occurred," he said.

"The housebreaking suspect had been interrupted by the resident who had arrived home and surprised him in the act. He was transported to Hillcrest SAPS," he said.

