Robbers shoot 60-yr-old security officer dead and flee with his gun









60-year-old Jikelela Security guard Dan Pillay (pictured) was shot in the abdomen and chest in Maidstone at Tongaat Industrial Park. His service pistol with 13 rounds of ammunition was stolen. Picture: Supplied Durban - Police are searching for robbers who shot dead a security officer in oThongathi (Tongaat). Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said 60-year-old Jikelela Security guard Dan Pillay was shot in the abdomen and chest in Maidstone at Tongaat Industrial Park. His service pistol with 13 rounds of ammunition was stolen. A case of murder was opened at the oThongathi police station. Derrick Naidoo of Jikelela Security said Pillay was a senior staff member who had worked for the company for nearly a decade. “He was a senior inspector who was on a site checking up on the guards.

“One person demanded he hand over his firearm. Dan took two steps back as a precaution. The moment he did so, a shot went off. He was shot once in the chest and disarmed of his CZ 83 pistol,” he said.

Pillay was taken to hospital where he died. Naidoo said the Pillay family were devastated by the murder. “He was a dedicated officer who was nearing retirement. He loved his job and was very energetic,” Naidoo said.

In a separate incident, another guard is in hospital after a cash-in-transit robbery in KwaMashu on Monday.

A gang of robbers held up three guards at the Thembalihle Railway Station. Police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili said the guards had collected cash just after 8am.

“A number of suspects with firearms appeared. One of the guards was shot in the leg. The suspects robbed the guards of two firearms. The injured guard was taken to hospital,” he said.

Police appeal to anyone with information to call Crime Stop at 08 600 10111.

Daily News