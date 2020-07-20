Robbers shoot bullet through Phoenix dad's ear during violent home invasion

Durban - A PHOENIX resident is meeting a plastic surgeon to determine if he needs to undergo cosmetic surgery to his ear after he was shot during a home invasion.

The 63-year-old and his daughter were held up by three robbers at 2.30am on Saturday in Woodview. They declined to be named.

The daughter said the robbers removed a burglar guard and climbed through the lounge window, which triggered the house alarm. When they came into the passage to investigate they heard a bang.

“I saw someone in the lounge. I thought it was my father checking on what triggered the alarm. Meanwhile, he was behind me in the passage. I only realised when I heard him speak over my shoulder that someone was in the house. I heard a bang and was pushed into my room. I heard my dad plead with them to leave us alone and that they had shot him,” she said.

The bullet grazed the right side of his forehead and entered and exited from his ear. A crack on the wall where the bullet hit is a reminder of their 30-minute ordeal.