Robbers shoot Durban homeowner trying to defend his dad in house robbery

DURBAN - A man has been rushed to the hospital after he sustained a single gunshot wound to his upper body on Thursday morning. Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said a 58-year-old was leaving his home in Temple Road, in the Kenville area, north of Durban, when two vehicles blocked him in the driveway, and eight unknown men, four of which were armed, exited their vehicles and forced him back into the house where they held the victim and his family up.

“The suspects ransacked the house, and a 28-year-old man victim was shot in the stomach when he tried to intercept the robbers. He was rushed to hospital for medical attention, and a case of attempted murder and robbery has been opened by Greenwood park SAPS for investigation,” Mbele said. She said the police were still at the scene. Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said Netcare 911 responded to a shooting.

Herbst said reports indicated that a man had been shot through the window by gunmen after seeing his father being attacked in the driveway. "Medics assessed the patient and found that he had a single gunshot wound to his chest," Herbst said. He said the man was treated at the scene, and after he was stabilised, he was rushed to hospital for further care.

He added that all relevant authorities were on the scene. Meanwhile, earlier this week, Ranesh Singh was killed in a hail of bullets while travelling in his white SUV on Armstrong Avenue at around 8.30am on Tuesday. Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said: “Police received a complaint of a car crashing into parking premises along Armstrong Avenue in La Lucia.”

"Upon arrival at the scene, police found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds to the head and body." No arrests had been made by Wednesday morning.