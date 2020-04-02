Robbers slice Shallcross woman in brazen attack

Durban - COMMUNITY policing forums say they have been sidelined in the fight against crime and in helping prevent infection during the Covid-19 national lockdown. This comes after brazen robbers cut a Shallcross woman in an attack on Wednesday. The woman, who would not be named, her 7-year-old son, 2-year-old daughter and nephew, aged 10, were at home when the robbers pounced, at 5.20am. She was going to the clothes line when three men walked into her yard, which is bordered by a nature reserve. “They startled me. Two of them rushed into the house. One kept watch over me outside. I was concerned about the children, so I forced my way into the house. They pushed me into the bedroom and demanded money and a cellphone.

“They took my handbags. Some contained important papers, like certificates and ID documents. They pushed me around. I saw an opportunity to press the panic button but one of them saw me and took a swipe at me with the knife. I picked my hand up instinctively and the blade tore into my thumb,” she said.

During the ordeal, the boys managed to slip out of the house to seek help from neighbours. Her daughter hid under a sofa.

“One of the guys asked me to help him take out the TV. I refused. I told him he had hurt me,” she said.

Shallcross Crime Forum spokesperson Mahendra Lillkan said the excellent response of Chatsworth police ensured that most of the stolen goods were recovered.

“These dedicated members went into the thick bush and recovered the items, but the criminals managed to evade capture. Residents, please ensure that your burglar gates are closed and locked at all times, and ensure you check your surroundings before exiting your home,” Lillkan advised.

A neighbour, Baker Khan, said that robbers were using the bushes and railway line as their escape route.

Captain Nqobile Gwala said police were investigating a case of robbery.

Kloof CPF chairperson Colin Fourie said three crimes were reported in the area within 24 hours this week.

“Every other day, prior to the lockdown, we have been accepted by the SAPS as the eyes and ears of the community. When our community and country are in crisis mode, we are confined to our homes. I am not saying we could have stopped the incidents, but I believe we can help prevent them becoming a regular occurrence in Kloof,” he said.

Fourie said that ab out 50 patrollers were housebound and unable to assist.

“We are confused as to why we cannot patrol and be a visual presence, to prevent crime and pass on any information on suspicious activity or persons in our area,” Fourie said.

Montclair CPF sector two sub-forum co-ordinator Juan van Dyk said the question of their sidelining had been on the lips of all CPFs.

“We all can see that people are not taking this shutdown seriously and still walk around freely. We know that the SAPS, Metro Police and the SANDF are there to uphold the president’s instructions, but there are not enough law enforcement officers to control the whole of South Africa,” Van Dyk said.

In a circular sent to all police stations, deputy national police commissioner Lieutenant-General NS Mkhwanazi says: “The SAPS appreciates the role the community plays in the fight against crime. The nature of the voluntary work done is not deemed to be essential services under current circumstances and in terms of regulations issued, under the declaration of a State of Disaster.”

