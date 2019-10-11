Early on Wednesday, the company Afro-Zonke based in Westmead, Pinetown, was robbed by at least five armed men in a Toyota Etios.
Technical director and founder of Afro-Zonke, Sthembiso Mkhize, said the robbers told the security guard not to react and that all they wanted was to take items from the business premises.
“There are a lot of companies in the complex but they said they were going to D02, which is our place, Afro-Zonke. They were very clear,” Mkhize said.
“That’s what also surprised the neighbours, that they knew where they were going. How did they know that?”