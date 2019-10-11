Robbers target Durban chemical firm









File picture: Pexels Durban - A CHEMICAL manufacturing company was robbed of more than R200 000 worth of computers and servers. Early on Wednesday, the company Afro-Zonke based in Westmead, Pinetown, was robbed by at least five armed men in a Toyota Etios. Technical director and founder of Afro-Zonke, Sthembiso Mkhize, said the robbers told the security guard not to react and that all they wanted was to take items from the business premises. “There are a lot of companies in the complex but they said they were going to D02, which is our place, Afro-Zonke. They were very clear,” Mkhize said. “That’s what also surprised the neighbours, that they knew where they were going. How did they know that?”

He said the robbers broke through a roller door, a glass door and burglar guards to gain entry.

“They took computers, screens and servers. I would say they stole over R200000 worth of goods. What hurts the most, especially with the computers is that they also stole our servers,” said a frustrated Mkhize.

He said their company was new in the complex, but his neighbours said it was not the first robbery. Other companies had been robbed more than three times and the robbers targeted computers in the Westmead area, said Mkhize.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said Pinetown SAPS were investigating the robbery case.

“They took 12 computers, two flat screen TVs and two servers and drove off,” Gwala said.

She said the security guard was approached by a man who produced a firearm and threatened him and demanded the panic button to the premises. Meanwhile, statistics revealed that crime had decreased in Westmead.

This was according to Pinetown Community Policing Forum (CPF) sub forum chairperson Jenny Black and Pinetown/ New Germany CPF chairperson Tony Da Canha.

Black said SAPS had managed to crack down on the crime in the area and it seemed to have come down.

Daily News