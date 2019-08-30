Pictures taken from CCTV cameras show a group of armed gunmen leave the Pavillion Shopping Mall after holding up a jewellery store. Picture supplied

Durban - The gang of armed robbers that robbed Mayuri's Jewellers at the Pavillion Shopping Centre wore orange overalls similar to those worn by Durban Solid Waste workers. Pictures from the mall CCTV cameras have been circulating on social media for anyone to come forward and identify the men.

At least one of the men's face can be seen under a wide brimmed hat.

The rest of the gang had balaclavas on.

Two of the men could be seen carrying rifles.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said one person was injured when the group of men forced the gate open with a crowbar at 8:50 am.

"They entered the shop and stole an undisclosed amount of jewellery. The men fled into the parking area and into an awaiting vehicle. A case of robbery was opened at Westville police station,"Zwane said.

Mayuri's Jewellers owner Mr Soni confirmed that four staff were held at gunpoint as the shop opened at 9 am.

He said five men made off with boxes of jewellery. The jewellery had not been unpacked for the day.

Soni said that this is the fourth robbery in two years. He said they were shaken up but confirmed no injuries.

In June 2016, Beverley Jewellers was held up.

Four men forced their way into the shop and forced an employee to lie on the floor.

They hit the glass cabinet with a hammer, snatching the jewellery inside it.

The men fired at the roller doors as they made their exit and got into a waiting car.

Anyone that knows the whereabouts of the gang can contact 10111

Daily News