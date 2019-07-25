File picture: Supplied

Durban - Three policemen and a policewoman stationed at Inanda SAPS, north of Durban, are facing a raft of charges after being arrested for kidnapping allegations on Thursday. Captain Nqobile Gwala, a KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, said two people aged 28 and 36 were on Inanda Road in the Springfield business park area when they were kidnapped by the police officers and their accomplice at 10:30 pm.

At gunpoint they were forced into the boot of the vehicle.

"They were taken to a truck yard on Peters Road where the suspects demanded an amount of R50,000-00 from the victims. They were severely assaulted after they failed to produce the money. One of the victims was released and instructed to raise the cash. Fortunately the victim who was released contacted Greenwood Park police officers who immediately responded. The victim pointed out the suspects to police who prevented them from making good on an attempt to flee,"Gwala said.

She said a vehicle was intercepted.

"The officers pointed out where the second victim was kept. Both victims were severely assaulted and were taken to hospital for medical attention. Investigations revealed the fifth person was a security guard. Three state issued firearms were confiscated from the arrested police officers. The complainant’s cellphone was also found in their possession. A state vehicle that was used in the commission of the crime was found parked at a service station while another vehicle used by the police was also seized for further investigation,"Gwala said.

All five arrested people aged from 19 to 29 years-old are due to appear in the Durban Magistrates Court, facing charges of kidnapping, extortion, pointing of a firearm, theft of a cellphone and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

"This arrest serves as warning to those who are engaging in criminal activities and hiding behind the SAPS badge, that their time is near. Disciplinary investigations will be initiated to investigate the conduct of the suspects and they can be dismissed from the SAPS before the criminal investigations are finalised. We once again applaud members of the public for bringing such errant behaviour by police officers to our attention so that they can be dealt with. Police officers are also subjected to the same laws as ordinary citizens and therefore such criminal behaviour will never be condoned," Gwala explained.

