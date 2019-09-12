Picture: Supplied.

Durban - THE oncology situation in KwaZulu- Natal is not yet ideal but it appeared to be headed that way, said the chairperson of the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), Bongani Majola. He and other members of the commission had been on a week-long health-care facility visit in the province.

Majola said they looked at oncology because the SAHRC had issued a report in 2017 which required that action be taken and they wanted to know what had been done.

The SAHRC had slammed the KZN Department of Health for its “poor handling” of the oncology crisis in provincial hospitals. The commission had found that the department had violated cancer patients’ rights to access health-care services.

This was after equipment for screening and treating cancer patients was found to be broken or non-existent at Addington and Inkosi Albert Luthuli Central Hospitals.

The 68-page report had also raised concerns about the high number of senior and highly-skilled specialists who had resigned due to their frustrations with operations.

The investigation was launched because the DA had complained about the state of oncology in the province.

Majola said they found that the linear accelerators were working again and that Addington Hospital now had a permanent oncologist and other personnel.

“The situation seems to be improving after the intervention of the commission but we have to keep asking them. We’ve told them they should keep on reporting to us on a regular basis as to what is happening,” Majola said.

The SAHRC delegation had visited Ngwelezane Hospital in Empangeni and found that the waiting periods for oncology patients were much shorter.

“We were also told that the backlog, which was up to six months, had now come down to about three months in some cases and quicker in other cases,” Majola said.

Health Department spokesperson Noluthando Nkosi said waiting times for adults had been significantly reduced, while for children they had been removed.

Nkosi said since July one linear accelerator was repaired and a second was purchased at Addington Hospital; both are licensed and fully operational.

