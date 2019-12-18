SA National Blood Service appeals for O group donors to step forward this Christmas









The SA National Blood Service (SANBS) has urged people to come forward to donate blood saying it has just five days of stock available in the blood bank. Durban - The SA National Blood Service (SANBS) has urged people to come forward to donate blood saying it has just five days of stock available in the blood bank. The SANBS called on Group O blood type and other blood donors to urgently step forward to help meet demand during the festive season. SANBS chief marketing officer, Silungile Mlambo said the service was experiencing high demand for blood from hospitals across the country in serious need of donations. “Our Group O blood stocks are approaching a low. We are appealing to all South Africans to donate a unit of blood in aid of those who may need blood or blood products during this period,” she said. Group O is considered the universal blood group because patients, regardless of blood type, can receive type O blood without risking a transfusion reaction.

She said the best gift people could give was “the gift of life”.

“We know that South Africans have huge hearts and we call on them to fully embrace the spirit of Ubuntu by giving their blood donations today,” she said.

According to SANBS it needs to collect 3000 units of blood a day to meet demand. A single “whole blood” donation may help up to three patients.

Each unit of blood can be separated into its various components - red cells, plasma and platelets - and given to patients with different needs.

KZN SANBS regional marketing manager Sifiso Khoza said December was a difficult time as the service was unable to collect 3000 units a day.

“If previous year’s bloodstock levels, over the same period, is anything to go by, we know that we have some tough times ahead,” said Khoza.

Celebrities and other personalities also urged people to donate blood.

Tera Mtembu, of the Cell C Sharks said: “Blood saves lives and we at The Sharks support the efforts of the SANBS, not just during the festive season but throughout the year.

“This is the season for giving so if you are able to donate blood that can save lives, why not do so?”

Somizo ‘Somnganga’ Mhlongo, South African Idols judge and television presenter said:

“Your blood could just be the best gift you have ever given, yet it’s free. I guess it’s true when they say the best things in life are free,” Somzi said.

