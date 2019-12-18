The SANBS called on Group O blood type and other blood donors to urgently step forward to help meet demand during the festive season.
SANBS chief marketing officer, Silungile Mlambo said the service was experiencing high demand for blood from hospitals across the country in serious need of donations.
“Our Group O blood stocks are approaching a low. We are appealing to all South Africans to donate a unit of blood in aid of those who may need blood or blood products during this period,” she said.
Group O is considered the universal blood group because patients, regardless of blood type, can receive type O blood without risking a transfusion reaction.