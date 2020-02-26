Durban - Instead of increasing taxes for those who are regular payers, South Africa needs a wider tax base.

That was one of the views by the CEO of the Pietermaritzburg & Midlands Chamber of Business, Melanie Veness.

This was said prior to the Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni delivering his Budget Speech on Wednesday at 2pm.

Veness said SA had a very small tax base which needed to be widened because there was a lot of money lost that was not being recovered from trade and people falling through the net.

“With our economy, we need to be closing that gap to ensure that we have a wider net to get tax, rather than taxing the same people more, which will just result in disaster,” Veness said.

She said government spending also needed to be rationalised and it should not be added percentages to what people already spend because it was not efficient and it was not working.

“So the government wage bill is a problem, we need to understand how it is going to be addressed, it’s bloated and unsustainable. The increases are not sustainable. We need to stop spending irrationally in bailing out SOEs, so we need some sort of strong decision as far as SOEs are concerned,” she explained.

She said she believed the spend should be on economic stimulators. Whilst infrastructure was a massive problem and expected more spend on it.

“If we don’t make some drastic announcements in this budget, that address the things that concern investors, then we are shooting ourselves in the foot,” Veness said.

The Budget Speech comes two weeks after president Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his State of the Nation Address.

Daily News

