SA Weather Service says flooding is possible during KZN’s spell of inclement weather

Durban — The SA Weather Service has confirmed that KwaZulu-Natal should expect further cloudy conditions, with a 20% to 80% possibility of widespread showers and thundershowers this week. This follows its announcement on Monday that the province needed to brace itself for a three-day cold snap with disruptive rain that could lead to localised flooding from Monday to Wednesday.

Durban is expected to experience cloudy conditions and widespread showers and thundershowers. The temperature at Richards Bay is expected to reach a high of 24°C, with cloudy conditions and scattered showers and thundershowers from the afternoon. Pietermaritzburg is expected to experience morning fog patches, widespread showers and thundershowers. Speaking to the Daily News on Monday, Mkhushulwa Msimanga said: “We have issued a Yellow Level 2 warning of disruptive rains in KZN, namely the districts of Harry Gwala, uMgungundlovu, uThukela, Ilembe, parts of uMzinyathi and the eThekwini Metro. Tomorrow (Tuesday), we are expecting cloudy conditions with widespread showers and rain. There is possible snowfall expected in the Drakensberg and across the Underberg region.”

Schoolgirls running in the rain after they were released from school because of the weather. Picture: Tumi Pakkies/African News Agency (ANA) On Monday, the weather bureau said overcast, cold and windy conditions were expected to persist over much of KZN from Monday to Wednesday. KZN residents should prepare for three days of rainfall, which could be heavy. “Sustained rainfall over a relatively large area will inevitably lead to the ground becoming saturated, resulting in overland run-off into river and stream systems, as well as heightening the risk of localised flooding.

“Under such circumstances, informal dwelling structures, especially those built of mud bricks, will be particularly prone to sudden collapse.” Meanwhile, the Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) has urged communities to heed the weather warning by being vigilant and exercising the necessary precautions, especially when crossing rivers or flooded walkways. Cogta spokesperson Senzelwe Mzila said disaster management teams were on high alert to monitor areas identified as high risk, and parents should ensure that pupils utilise routes that were safe to get to and from school.

