Durban - THE family of Sadia Sukhraj have welcomed the conviction of the man charged for her murder in the Durban High Court. Pastor Cyril Pillay, the family spokesperson, said they welcomed the decision handed down by Judge Esther Steyn. “We respect the judicial system and thank the public for their passionate and ongoing endearments towards the bereaved family, and subsequent community action to prevent any further tragic acts of violence,” he said.

Pillay said he urged Police Minister Bheki Cele and President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the scourge of crime plaguing the country. He said the incident leading to Sadia’s death had caused unbearable pain for the family.

Last year in May, Sadia’s father Shailendra Sukhraj had been dropping off her then 6-month-old brother at their grandparents’ home, in Shallcross, when two men - Sibonelo Mkhize and Siyabonga Bulose - hijacked him.

As the car reversed away with his daughter still inside, Sukhraj opened fire at the fleeing vehicle. Bulose was shot in the pelvis and died at the scene.

Sadia, 9, was also wounded and died soon after arrival at Chatsmed hospital.

Judge Steyn found Mkhize, 39, guilty of murder and robbery, despite his pleas of innocence.

She said the State had provided enough evidence to prove his guilt. As she gave the judgment, Mkhize showed no reaction.

Mkhize had insisted on his innocence. He said he was an innocent passerby and did not know Bulose. He argued that he had been returning from buying dagga worth about R1800, when he was pounced on by two men who accused him of robbing them. He had also denied being in the hijacked car.

However, Judge Steyn rejected his argument.

“Truth was staring at you in the face,” she said, pointing to various witnesses who testified to Mkhize being in the car.

She said the convicted murderer had been evasive and dishonest on the stand.

The judge said Mkhize and Bulose had acted in common purpose and should have foreseen the consequences of their actions. She pointed to the fact that the two men had been armed when they committed the robbery to give them an advantage.

As the judge continued reading, Sadia’s mother Lorraine, seated next to her husband in the gallery, began to weep and was comforted by relatives.

Steyn noted that Sukhraj had been emotional during his testimony, as he gave an account of the incident.

She said he had acknowledged it was possible that the bullets that killed his daughter could have come from the gun he fired, when trying to stop the hijackers.

Monday's judgment brought an end to a saga that had lasted more than a year. Sadia’s murder had elicited a large public outcry in the community, as fed-up Chatsworth residents demanded justice and complained of what they believed was a corrupt police service in the area. Protests were held outside the Chatsworth police station as residents were left seething with anger after the incident.

This resulted in Police Minister Bheki Cele condemning the incident and talking to residents in efforts to address the challenges they faced. Community meetings were held with government officials, such as new Finance MEC Ravi Pillay trying to calm the residents as tensions threatened to boil over.

Mkhize is expected to be sentenced on Tuesday.

