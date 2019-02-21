Wednesday’s turn came after a consultation on Tuesday between Mkhize and his lawyer, Sizwe Masondo, when Mkhize had finished his testimony and cross-examination by the State. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo/African News Agency(ANA)

Durban - The Sadia Sukhraj murder trial took a turn on Wednesday when the defence told the court it would call another witness to testify. Seni Mkhize and his accomplice, Siyabonga Bulose, are alleged to have been armed when they accosted 9-year-old Sadia Sukhraj and hijacked her father, Pastor Shailendra Sukhraj.

Mkhize, 39, is facing two counts of murder for Sadia and Bulose’s deaths, as well as a count of robbery with aggravated circumstances.

Sukhraj fired several shots at his hijacked vehicle as it reversed away with his daughter inside, in a bid to save her. Bulose was killed as the duo tried to flee.

Mkhize’s version of events in the trial was that he had gone to buy marijuana when he was arrested by two men who accused him of robbing people in the area and of hijacking Sukhraj.

Mkhize was allegedly assaulted by community members before being taken to Chatsworth police station on the day of the incident.

Wednesday’s turn came after a consultation on Tuesday between Mkhize and his lawyer, Sizwe Masondo, when Mkhize had finished his testimony and cross-examination by the State.

During Mkhize’s cross-examination earlier this week, the issue of a bag he alleged he had been carrying his marijuana in, came under the spotlight.

This was because he could not tell the court what had become of his sling bag and marijuana.

He told the court that he held on to the strap of his bag during his assault and still had the bag with him, but no longer its contents, when he was put into the police van by Sergeant Laurence Moodley.

During the trial, two witnesses described the man who alighted from Sukhraj’s vehicle as carrying a handbag that was black, and not a sling bag like the one Mkhize said he had.

On Tuesday, once Mkhize’s cross-examination was completed, Masondo was ready to wrap up his case when Mkhize put his hand up.

Judge Esther Steyn advised Masondo to confirm with Mkhize whether the defence was ready to rest its case.

At the end of Wednesday, Masondo asked the State to make available to him documents from Durban Central and Chatsworth police stations.

He also applied to have the matter adjourned to on Thursday.

He explained that the documents he had requested would be handed in as exhibits on Thursday.

Masondo told the court that Moodley was not available on Wednesday because he was in Richards Bay where he had gone to see a specialist and would be available on Thursday.

In granting Masondo the application for the adjournment, Judge Steyn said it was in the interests of justice to do so.

