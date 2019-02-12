MURDERED: Durban schoolgirl Sadia Sukhraj

Durban - The 35-year-old man charged with the murder of Sadia Sukhraj has pleaded not guilty to all charges against him.



The accused, Seni Mkhize faces two murder for the death 9-year -old Sadia as well as for the death his alleged accomplice Siyabonga Bulose .





Mkhize and an accomplice are alleged to have been armed when they accosted the 9-year-old girl and hijacked her father, Pastor Shailendra Sukhraj in Chatsworth.





He is charged with two counts of murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances following Sadia's death during the botched hijacking.





Mkhize's accomplice, Siyabonga Bulose, was killed as the duo attempted to flee from the scene.





The trial is currently underway at the Durban High Court.





Sadia's father is the first witness to testify. He is currently leading evidence.





Mkhize today told the court that his name was not Sibonelo as reflected in court documents.





The murder of the little girl caused an outpouring of anger in Chatsworth which saw the community come out in droves to protest her death.



