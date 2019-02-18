Earlier this morning, investigating officer, Sivan Chetty, testified that the dead accomplice in the Sadia Sukhraj's murder trial was linked through his fingerprints to four other hijackings in the Mariannhill and Pinetown areas. File Image/ANA

Durban - The dead accomplice in the Sadia Sukhraj's murder trial was linked through his fingerprints to four other hijackings in the Mariannhill and Pinetown areas. This is what investigating officer, Sivan Chetty testified earlier in the Durban High Court where the trial is currently underway.

35-year-old Seni Mkhize is charged with the murder of Sadia Sukhraj and last week pleaded not guilty to all charges against him.

Mkhize and his accomplice, Siyabonga Bulose, are alleged to have been armed when they accosted the 9-year-old girl and hijacked her father, Pastor Shailendra Sukhraj.

Cherry said he had been putting together a criminal profile for Mkhize using his fingerprints when he discovered he was a wanted man.

Mkhize faces two murder for the death 9-year -old Sadia as well as his alleged accomplice Siyabonga Bulose.

His accomplice, Bulose, was killed as the duo tried to flee.

Chetty is still to be crossed examined by the defense.

He is the last state witness.

