Seni Mkhize, a 35-year-old man is charged with the murder of Sadia Sukhraj who was killed in a botched hijacking. He has pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him. Picture: ANA PICS

Durban - A truck driver who allegedly witnessed the even leading up to the murder of nine-year-old Sadia Sukhraj was expected to continue testifying in the Durban High Court on Wednesday.



Petros Ngubane began telling the court that the Hyundai Tucson which had been Hijacked from Shailendra Sukhraj sped past him with the back right passenger door open.





Sadia was taken by the hijackers. Her father testified on Wednesday that he fired at least 15 shots at the vehicle in an attempt to force the men to stop and give him his daughter. He admitted in court that he may have fired the bullet that killed his daughter.





He faces two counts of murder for the death of the little girl as well as for the death of his alleged accomplice Siyabonga Bulose.





Mkhize and an accomplice are alleged to have been armed when they accosted the 9-year-old girl and hijacked her father, Pastor Shailendra Sukhraj.





Mkhize's accomplice, Siyabonga Bulose, was killed as the duo attempted to flee from the scene.





Ngubane said the vehicle which was travelling despite him flicking its light at didnt slow down and its door hit the bull bar of his truck.





He said a security guard and another man joined him as he got out the truck to inspect the damage.





"The car came back. It stopped behind the truck. It then drove towards us, the security guard and the man ran one direction and as I was attempting to run the other direction it hit me," he said.





Ngubane explained that the car ran over his foot and he got bumped onto the other side of the road.





He said while laying there he could see the car was having trouble moving he saw a chance to run.





"The car couldn't go back or forward. I ran down a footpath onto a road," said Ngubane.





He told the court once on the road he saw several vehicles gather neat his truck and the car and felt it was safer now for him to go back there.





"When I went there I saw that they had apprehended someone and he was being assaulted. This happened until the police came and to assist," he said.





Ngubane is expected to continue with his testimony around midday due to load-shedding.





