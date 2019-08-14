Members of the SA Democratic Teachers’ Union locked the gates to Truro House in Durban over an allegedly corrupt district director. Picture by DOCTOR NGCOBO -African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - The South African Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu) locked down the provincial department of education based at Truro House in Durban on Tuesday. The union called for the axing of an allegedly corrupt district director from one if its regions.

Sadtu representatives were dressed in their union regalia and danced in front of the locked gates.

The building remained closed by midday on Wednesday.

The lockdown meant that no one was able to enter the building, stopping work for staff at the government departments operating inside, which included education, sport and recreation, transport and health.

A Sadtu member, who refused to be named, said Truro House would remain closed for as long as it took to remove the director.

It was alleged that instead of Sadtu members physically removing education department employees from Truro House, they had closed the front gate to the building.

Employees from other government departments were “collateral damage”, they said.

Sadtu deputy provincial secretary Bheki Shandu said members were tired of corruption, referring to allegations about department officials influencing the hiring of employees.

Shandu said they had been in discussions with the department but claimed it was slow to act and “arrogant”.

“It is alleged that the district director would undermine the processes that are followed when there are promotion posts to be filled for department heads, deputy principals and principals.

“He would ignore the recommendations made by the school governing bodies for consideration by the head of department, Enoch Nzama.

“Even when the HOD has approved the candidate, the director would overrule Nzama’s decision and appoint one of his own, preferred candidates,” Shandu claimed.

“As Sadtu, we are against any form of corruption. And this has led to a situation of instability in schools.”

He believed that officials who were accused of corruption should be suspended or placed on special leave pending investigations.

He also claimed that despite informing the department about the district director, nothing was done.

“We’re also demanding the appointment letters of those who were appointed by the HOD to be released soon because no one other than the HOD can appoint people,” Shandu said.

He said this was so it could compare the names brought forward by Nzama and those who were appointed.

Sadtu wanted the issues resolved soon because “as long as the HOD does not come up with a solution, Truro House and other district offices will remain closed”.

Education spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said the department was aware of the closure of Truro House and the district office.

“There are ongoing engagements and processes in place. We are hoping to resolve these issues as soon as possible,” Mahlambi said.

Daily News