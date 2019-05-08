To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Durban - "Oops, I just voted for the wrong party".



That was the confession of an Umbilo voter on Wednesday just moments after casting his vote.





The man who was too embarrassed to give his name said that in his haste he had cast his for the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal and not for the DA as he had intended.





"It was totally all my fault as I was rushing and not thinking," he said.





"The IEC officials gave me two ballots, one blue and one red. I did not realise that the blue ballot was for the provincial vote and when I saw Cyril's face, I just put my cross next to it. It was then that I realised my mistake," the 35-year-old man explained.

First-time voter Taylen Reddy. Video: Lee Rondganger

"I like Cyril Ramaphosa and I want to give him the mandate to get rid of the looters in the ANC so I was going to Vote ANC nationally. But my vote in KZN was meant to go to the DA because we need to keep the ANC in check here. But in my haste I put my mark on next to Cyril's face not realising that it was for the provincial vote," he said.





The man said that as there were people waiting to use the booth he was too embarrassed to ask for another provincial ballot from officials.





Voting across Durban went relatively smooth on Wednesday with police reporting no major incidents.

Dominic Reddy. Video: Lee Rondganger

For first time voter, Ronaldo Jacobs, the process was very easy.





He said that nationally he had not idea who he was going to vote for until he got into the voting booth but the DA had secured his vote in the province.





Dominic Naidoo who voted in Glenwood joked that he was going to base his vote on the number of posters he saw.





"But no, I'm kidding. I read most of the parties manifestos and made an informed choice," he said.

Ronaldo Jacobs on his voting experience. Video: Lee Rondganger South Africans are voting in the country's sixth general elections since the abolishment of apartheid 25 years ago. Click here for more #Elections2019 stories.

