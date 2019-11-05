There are growing fears that train commuters safety will be jeopardised after Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) terminated the contracts of private security companies that had been "irregularly" appointed. File Picture.

Durban - There are growing fears that train commuters safety will be jeopardised after Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) terminated the contracts of private security companies that had been "irregularly" appointed. Train security officers who spoke to the Daily News on condition of anonymity on Tuesday said they had been moved off train duty and were now forced to guard the company’s infrastructure including copper cables as these are now vulnerable to thieves.

“We have been told by our manager at the Hammarsdale Station that checking tickets and maintaining order in trains is no longer a priority, and that we should guard the infrastructure since the absence of the private companies has rendered the facilities vulnerable to thieves. We find this difficult because even many of us are under suspension pending investigation into harassment, nepotism and victimisation within the station and others,” said one officer.

He said the termination of the private security companies was due to alleged lack of value for money.

On Monday, Prasa acting chief executive officer Nkosinathi Sishi reportedly said the terminated contracts had been appointed irregularly by the previous board.