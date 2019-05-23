Thembinkosi American Ngcobo appears in the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court in this file picture. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng

Durban - The South African National Defence Force soldier accused of killing one person and wounding two others during a shooting spree in 2017 was expected to plead guilty to the charges in the Durban High Court on Thursday. Thembinkosi American Ngcobo had his trial moved from Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court to the High Court in Durban.

After dismissing his legal team late in 2017 and hiring a new one, Ngcobo's trial was set to start on Thursday.

In January 2017 Ngcobo allegedly told his commanding officer in Upington, where he was based, that he was on a mission to kill his fiancé and their two-month-old baby. He denied the child’s paternity.

Ngcobo was a Rifleman with the 8 South African Infantry Battalion. During his bail application in February 2017, Investigating officer Lieutenant-Colonel Wise Mabanga testified that it was discovered that Ngcobo had deserted his post during the night. He was due to stand guard at the base but had complained of a sore stomach.

It is alleged that he then left the base. It was later revealed that Ngcobo had taken his cellphone and belongings.

He had driven to Durban in a fit of jealousy. There, he allegedly shot his girlfriend’s sister and her friend. A policeman was also wounded in the January 31 incident.

Mabanga had told the court he had called Ngcobo, who apparently said he had killed his sister-in-law. This was when Mabanga pleaded with him to surrender himself.

The soldier eventually handed himself over to police in February.

Daily News





