Sandile Zungu’s ambitions for ANC chairperson are back on track

Durban - The bid by Umlazi-born businessman and AmaZulu FC owner Sandile Zungu to become the next chairperson of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal is back on track. This comes after lobbyists around Durban appear to have been able to convince him to continue with the quest. Early this year several people asked Zungu to consider contesting the top position and that resulted in the incumbent chairperson, Sihle Zikalala, saying people must stop nominating themselves for ANC positions.

Story continues below Advertisment

Zungu later announced that he was consulting a wide range of people. It was after that consultation process that he said he would back down from the fight. However, just before the eThekwini regional conference early last month, Zungu appeared to have had a change of heart when he attended a gathering of supporters of Zandile Gumede, the eventual victor. When asked about that, he said he had not taken sides and said he also got on well with Thabani Nyawose. Now Zungu’s bid is back on track after ANC members from Umlazi, KwaMashu, Amanzimtoti, Mkhizwana and Cato Crest in Durban met behind closed doors to revive it, and came up with a lobbying plan.

In KwaMashu, among those who have been leading the lobbying for Zungu is Vusi Mvelase, while in Umlazi the lobbying is led by Sihle Chiliza, who is from Zungu’s branch (ward 81). Mvelase confirmed that the bid was back on track. “As members of the ANC, we met and felt that Zungu is the person we need right now and the party needs him… It is not only us here, there are other branches across the province like in the Mzala Nxumalo region,” Mvelase said.

Story continues below Advertisment

Chiliza also confirmed that he is among those lobbying for Zungu to be appointed provincial chairperson in July. He said what was left was for their branch to nominate him for the provincial conference. “We plan to nominate him when we meet for our BBGM (biennial branch general meeting). We spoke to him and he said he can only consider our request once he has been formally nominated,” Chiliza said. As part of their lobbying, Mvelase, Chiliza, Zungu and others recently visited the Mzala Nxumalo region, where Zungu was given “a platform to greet party members” by the faction of Sbu Mhlongo, who at the weekend retained his position as regional chairperson.

Story continues below Advertisment

Mhlongo confirmed that Zungu and his lobbyists attended their gathering in Vryheid two weeks ago. “It was a build-up towards our conference,” Mhlongo said when asked about the gathering captured on video. Zungu told the Daily News that he will officially reconsider his stance once he has been officially nominated.

Story continues below Advertisment