Durban - Businesswoman Sandra Moonsamy is recovering at an undisclosed location after being rescued by the Hawks after 162 days in captivity in Mpumalanga.

Eastern Cape Hawks head Gobs Govender - addressing the media outside the Durban Magistrate’s Court where the four men charged with kidnapping, extortion, attempted murder, robbery and entering the country without a valid permit appeared on Monday - said Moonsamy was well.

“She is improving. We are in contact with the family and her. For security reasons, it is safe to just say that she is in good hands. We cannot disclose where she is so that we do not jeopardise the progress of the investigations.

“We appeal for the investigation team to be given the time to work on the case,” said Govender.

There was a heavy police presence in court on Monday with several senior Hawks investigators filling the court room.

Moonsamy, 46, a daughter of the Naicker family - which operates a logistics, plant and road construction company - was kidnapped on May 30 and held captive until police tracked her to a house in eMalahleni (Witbank), Mpumalanga, last Thursday.

Moonsamy was abducted while driving in Pinetown, outside Durban, heading to her home in Westville.

The media was excluded from Monday's court proceedings after the State made an application due to the “sensitivity of the case” and because the police were yet to conduct an identification parade.

The matter was adjourned to November 18 and proceedings will continue being held in camera until the order is lifted by the magistrate.

