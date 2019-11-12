Sandra Moonsamy. Picture: Supplied

Durban - Businesswoman Sandra Moonsamy is recovering at an undisclosed location after being rescued by the Hawks after 162 days in captivity in Mpumalanga. Eastern Cape Hawks head Gobs Govender - addressing the media outside the Durban Magistrate’s Court where the four men charged with kidnapping, extortion, attempted murder, robbery and entering the country without a valid permit appeared on Monday - said Moonsamy was well.

“She is improving. We are in contact with the family and her. For security reasons, it is safe to just say that she is in good hands. We cannot disclose where she is so that we do not jeopardise the progress of the investigations.

“We appeal for the investigation team to be given the time to work on the case,” said Govender.

There was a heavy police presence in court on Monday with several senior Hawks investigators filling the court room.