Jerry Ogbuwany Gike escorted out of the Durban Magistrate’s Court by detective warrant officer Siven Naidoo after his appearance. Chanelle Lutchman

Durban - The immigration status of Jerry Ogbuwany who was found with kidnapped businesswoman Sandra Moonsamy's phone has been disputed in court on Wednesday. The whereabouts of Moonsamy is unknown at this stage. Oguwany was found in possession of her phone. He faces charges of theft.

On May 31, Moonsamy, 40, was kidnapped from Stapleton Road in Pinetown.

Moonsamy was driving her black Range Rover when a car blocked her off.

Police reports stated that the drivers side glass had two bullet holes and the left front passenger window was smashed.

Her abductors fired shots at the drivers window when she locked herself in. Another damaged the window with the butt of a firearm and forced her out. She was then pushed into a vehicle and driven away.

A passing security vehicle attempted to follow the suspects and was fired upon.

Moonsamy's handbag and phone was left behind in the car.

It is alleged that Moonsamy had another phone concealed on her.

Police tracked and traced the whereabouts of the phone to the Point area in Durban but were unable to find her. Instead they found her phone.

At the Durban Magistrates Court, Magistrate Vanitha Armu said they were still trying to verify his address and immigration status.

The case was remanded until next week.

