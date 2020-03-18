Santaco acts to curb spread of Covid-19

while they carried out its road safety initiative – the Hlokomela programme.

Although the main reason was to hand out sanitisers, they also carried out the programme.

Santaco representatives stopped taxi drivers and asked them to produce their documentation. Anything Santaco deemed illegal and posed a threat to passengers was removed.

Depending on the type of Toyota Quantum, the maximum number of passengers is 13 or 15. Yesterday, Santaco removed buckets - which are usually used as extra seats, and pieces of seating or mats usually placed on the bucket or between the driver and the front passenger.

All items were confiscated and placed in the bin of a Santaco bakkie.

Santaco provincial chairperson Boy Zondi said: “I am very impressed with what the Hlokomela guys are doing. They don’t forget to promote road safety.”

Under the programme, Santaco decided to hand out hand sanitisers to taxi drivers and their passengers to try curb the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

Zondi said members were handing out hand sanitisers to taxi drivers and encouraging them to speak to passengers about using the sanitisers.

Once hand sanitisers run out, drivers are encouraged to go to Santaco’s regional offices in Durban central, where they have bucket loads, where refilling will take place.

Zondi said Santaco was partnering with the departments of health and transport and others throughout KZN.

Meanwhile, the uMlazi South Taxi Association has assistants who sanitise everyone’s hands before they board the taxis.

