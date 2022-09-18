SAPS insignia, number plates, two-way radios found in home of three suspects arrested at a stop-and-search

Durban — Three suspects are expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Monday after they were arrested during a stop-and-search for possession of firearms, ammunition and a knife. Police also found an SAPS reflective jacket, masks, number plates and private two-way radios at the suspects’ home.

According to information from the Umbilo Community Policing Forum, officers conducted a stop-and-search on a grey Hyundai i10 on Che Guevara Road and searched three suspects in the vehicle. Police recovered two 9mm Norinco pistols, two magazines, 16 rounds of ammunition and an Okapi knife. Three suspects arrested by Umbilo police for unlicensed firearm, ammunition and a dangerous weapon. Picture: Supplied Police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said that at 1pm on Friday, Umbilo police were performing stop-and-search duties on Bulwer Road when they spotted a vehicle with three men.

The vehicle was intercepted and the occupants searched. They were found in possession of two pistols and 16 rounds of ammunition. A knife was also found in possession of one of the suspects, Ngcobo said. “Police proceeded to the suspects’ residence where they recovered an SAPS reflective jacket, masks, number plates and private two-way radios. “The suspects will be profiled to determine if they were involved in other crimes,” Ngcobo said.

