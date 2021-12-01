SAPS, SANDF set fire to R7.3m worth of dagga they recovered in a stolen truck

DURBAN - The South African Police Service (SAPS) and South African Defence Force (SANDF) have set fire to dagga they recovered in recent weeks worth an estimated R7 350 000. SANDF 121 South African Infantry Battalion operational communication officer Captain Letlhogonolo Mashego said the SAPS and the SANDF burnt the dagga they confiscated.

Mashego said the dagga was confiscated during intercepted cross-border crimes between the border of South Africa and eSwatini and in the Pongola area of responsibility. “Among other items burnt was the dagga confiscated on a white Mitsubishi Fuso truck in Belgrade. The truck had dagga weighing 2 450kg with an estimated street value of R7 350 000,” Mashego said. A police report revealed that the dagga was burnt last week.

The police had not commented by the time of publication. Last week the Daily News reported that soldiers from the 121 SA Infantry Battalion and officers from the SAPS recovered a stolen truck loaded with an estimated R7.3 million worth of dagga. At the time, Mashego said the truck was initially reported stolen at Wynnum in Estcourt, northern KwaZulu-Natal.

The 121 SA Infantry Battalion, which is currently deployed on the South Africa and eSwatini/Mozambique border, and the SAPS searched for the white Mitsubishi Fuso truck in Belgrade, KZN. “During the search for the truck, the truck was found abandoned around Belgrade in the Mabonjana area,” Mashego said. “Upon opening the truck, it was found to be loaded with 49 bags of dagga weighing 2 450kg with an estimated street value of R 7 350 000. The monetary value of the truck is not yet known.”