Durban - The South African Association for Marine Biological Research (Saambr) said it was unusual for sardine to come close enough to shore to be netted so late in the season.

Saambr said what most people did not know was that there are enough sardines off our coast for a large percentage of the year.

According to research done by Dr Alan Connell, who collected “plankton” samples off Park Rynie throughout the year, the highest concentration of sardine eggs that he found was normally during the month of October. Sardines prefer cooler waters normally around 18°C, which off the KZN coast is generally found in deeper waters further offshore. This is where our sardines spend the majority of their time and they also spawn at these depths with their eggs floating to the surface and being carried southwards by the current, said Saambr.

The association said although it was impossible to know exactly what caused the sardines to come in shallow on Monday, it was in all likelihood because of the temperature of the water. The northeast wind had blown for an extended period during the previous week and that generally creates an upwelling of cool water that moves inshore up the continental shelf.

“It is possible that the sardines came in with this cooler water. Another option is that this shoal of sardines came in following a food source of plankton and with the calm conditions yesterday in the bay they found themselves closer to shore than they would normally venture at this time of year,” Saambr said.

“Whatever the reason, it was a happy day for the netters and members of the public who were able to buy some fresh sardines.”

