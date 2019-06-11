Sardines have been spotted in Port St Johns. Picture by Ugu South Coast Tourism

Durban - Sardines have been spotted in Waterfall Bluff in Port St John’s south of KwaZulu-Natal’s coastline Ugu South Coast Tourism CEO, Phelisa Mangcu, advises visitors to keep their eyes on the local press and follow the KZN Sharks Board, fishing experts such as GoFish, as well as the fishing charters whose business it is to know the waters and marine life of the KZN South Coast.

“Sardine activity has been spotted further south and even though the sardines take some time to move up the coast, experts are predicting great shoals moving past the KZN South Coast, which has always been best for viewing all the action as well as catching the silvery fish from the shores.”Mangcu said.

After last year’s spectacular Sardine Run, which had the nation’s media on the edge of their seats and holidaymakers hot with sardine fever, the KZN South Coast is expecting another great run this season.

The Sardine Run phenomenon is a natural occurrence.

Mangcu said holidaymakers were lucky in 2018, not only did they benefit from experiencing the best Sardine Run in 14 years, but the Sardine Run lasted throughout the holiday season, giving everyone from Port Edward to Scottburgh a chance to enjoy the excitement.”

She added “We are thrilled that we may very well have a repeat performance from the sardines this season.”

Families, fishermen, divers, surfers, predators, free meal seekers, photographers, spectators, all gather to get their thrills when the sardines come past.

Daily News