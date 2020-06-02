Sardine sightings stir excitement on KZN beaches

Durban - Licensed netter Brahmanand Tony Outar said he was expecting shoals of sardines to be netted in Shelly Beach or Port Shepstone today. Outar said about 400 crates of sardines were netted at the Ramsgate main beach yesterday. Outar said there were a number of netters at the beach. “Some had pulled in good batches. It was another exhilarating experience for the public and netters,” Outar said. Veer Hiramun, administrator of the Facebook group Fishing DBN-South Africa, said it was the first official netting on Monday. He said the price of a crate of sardines had spiralled to R1500.

Hiramun said several attempts were made over the weekend to net. Pilot shoals were spotted and scattered about near Margate. However, the rough seas made netting impossible.

“We are hopeful from what we saw that there is an increase in the shoals heading to KwaZulu-Natal. We plead with the public to adhere to the Covid-19 regulations and stay off the beach. Only permit holding netters are allowed. Police had to be called out to warn the public about physical distancing,” Hiramun said.

Charmaine Kinsey-Ahlers had posted: “Fantastic morning. A bit of normality and fun in this horrible lockdown. Laughter, sun, sea and many took sardines home for supper.”

The KwaZulu-Natal Sharks Board markets the sardine run as the greatest shoal on earth.

According to the Sharks Board - each year, in June or July, along the KwaZulu-Natal coast, large shoals of sardines move up the coast. Sardines (Sardinops sagax) live out their lives in huge shoals, in the surface layers of the ocean.

Although these fish are small, collectively they comprise nearly a quarter of the world’s fish catch by weight, making them one of our most valuable groups of fish.

