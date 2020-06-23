Sardines near Durban, shoal spotted off uMhlanga beaches

Durban - The annual sardine run for 2020 has edged closer to Durban beaches with a shoal netting yesterday morning at Winklespruit Beach. On Monday, the uMhlanga Urban Improvement Precinct spotted a shoal of sardines about 300m offshore from the uMhlanga beaches. Facebook group Fishing DBN-South Africa member Omar Sayed said he saw shoals off the Durban beachfront yesterday while deep sea fishing. Sayed said the shoals were deep in and needed some heavy wind to push them to the surf to be netted at the Durban beaches. Netter Brahmanand Tony Outar, who was at Winklespruit Beach, described yesterday’s haul as huge. “This is the place to be,” he said. On Sunday, more than 500 crates of sardines were netted at Illovo Beach and Pennington.

Greg Thompson, KZN Sharks Board acting head of operations, said sardine activity was accompanied by associated predators, including many big sharks seen close inshore.

Thompson reiterated that due to the restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 national lockdown, and in accordance with lockdown legislation and regulations, all shark safety gear was removed on March 24.

“We have not been given a date as to when the beaches will be opened. Only then will we plan the installation of shark safety gear,” he said.

Shoals of sardines have been sighted with netting taking place at Pennington and Scottburgh and all along the South Coast of KZN for a number of weeks.

Dolphins, sharks and gannets were seen pursuing the bait balls drawing tourists and fishermen alike.

The Sardine Run is an annual attraction whereby sardine shoals move northwards along the coastline, attracting marine life and seine netters.

The KZN South Coast benefits from the Sardine Run action being close to the shore and this year the little fish have already brought a lot of ocean action.

