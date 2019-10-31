A local metal recycling company owner was slapped with a R500 000 fine for attempting to export unrefined copper, the South African Revenue Services (SARS) said on Thursday. File Photo: IOL

Durban - A local metal recycling company owner was slapped with a R500 000 fine for attempting to export unrefined copper, the South African Revenue Services (SARS) said on Thursday. SARS said Angelo Solimene, owner of Group Wreck, pleaded guilty on four counts relating to breach of customs regulations.

“He was sentenced to a fine of R500 000, half of which was suspended for five years on condition the accused does not export any goods without the relevant permits. He has also paid R600 000 in order to obtain release of his goods from Customs. The current goods are, however, not allowed to be exported,” said the revenue services in a statement.

According to the statement, the penalty follows an inspection by customs in July this year of two containers belonging to Group Wreck. These were being exported from the Durban harbour. It’s not clear where these containers were exported to.

“The contents of the containers were declared as scrap metal. However, upon inspection, they were found to contain unrefined copper. The case was referred to the International Trade Administration Commission of SA (ITAC). The owner of a Durban-based metal recycling company pleaded guilty last week to several charges relating to the exportation of unrefined copper,” reads the statement.