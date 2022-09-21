SA’s road crashes draw the attention of deputy president David Mabuza

Durban — KwaZulu-Natal’s recent spate of road crashes has left Acting President David Mabuza concerned about road carnage on South African roads. Mabuza noted with concern the crashes that have occurred on South African roads involving trucks.

The first crash, involving a truck, was on Friday in Pongola, which claimed 20 lives. On Tuesday, there were two crashes on the R66/34 near Ulundi. Mabuza thanked the KZN provincial government for responding quickly and attending to the needs of the victims’ families.

He underscored the importance of road safety, and that it should be a priority for all road users to curb the high fatality rate as a result of road accidents. “Every life that is lost on the road is one too many, we, therefore, call on road users to exercise caution and be patient with other road users, in order to save lives,” Mabuza said. He called on every concerned South African not to resort to destruction of property and violent acts against truck drivers but allow authorities to attend to the prevailing challenge on the roads. This would include an imbizo with the trucking industry to discuss the challenges faced by drivers and find solutions that will improve safety on the roads for truck drivers and other road users.

