File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - THE cloning of SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) cards has left many pensioners angry and frustrated as these cards are used to empty out their funds from their Sassa accounts. Teresa Moodley, a pensioner from Phoenix, north of Durban, who was a victim of fraud, said she visited family in Pretoria last month and had withdrawn some money from an ATM there.

“On my way back to Durban, when the bus stopped in Montrose, I was able to swipe for food worth R80. But when I went to check my balance at the ATM, it reflected there were no funds,” she said.

Moodley said she reported the matter at the SA Post Office Bank, where her account is held, and officials were unable to trace where and when the additional transactions were made.

“Sassa said they would investigate and I would get my money back. They said the investigation would take about six months,” she said.

Moodley said when she was in line at the bank to report her matter, there were many other pensioners there to report the same problem.

“These are people’s parents and grandparents. Families survive off our pensions. We worked hard for the country, and we paid our taxes,” said Moodley.

Minority Front councillor Jonathan Annipen said his office had received a number of complaints about this type of fraud from affected pensioners in the past two months. He said these complaints were from pensioners who collected their grants a day or two after it was paid out.

“When they try to access their pension, they find that someone has already withdrawn it. When they go to Sassa offices, they find out that the transaction took place in the early hours of the morning on the day of the pension payout,” he said.

Annipen said some transactions reflected as having been done outside of the province, while many had been processed in Richards Bay and the Bluff.

“It’s clear that there is a syndicate in operation. They do their research and seem to have inside information,” he said.

Annipen said he was able to assist pensioners who had fallen victim to this fraud by working closely with Sassa offices. “Ninety percent of the time the pensioners get their money back. It’s a very rare case if they don’t get their money back,” he said.

Annipen said while the pensioners were refunded by Sassa, it was costing the state a lot of money.

“Imagine if in a month in KZN 1000 people are defrauded of their pension. This means 1000 pension sums are paid out times two,” he said.

Black Sash national director Lynette Maart said Sassa card fraud needed to be addressed urgently.

“There also seems to be a lack of co-ordination when it comes to these cases between the SAPS, SA Post Office and Sassa. There needs to be a speedy resolution to these cases. The challenge seems to be in the system where people are able to commit this fraud,” she said.

Maart said she assisted a pensioner from Port Elizabeth who fell victim to this fraud this week. She said the woman discovered that her pension had been paid into another bank account.

“When she went to that bank, she found that there was no account in her name, so the question is where did her money disappear to? And while they investigate, she suffers.”

Following last week’s conviction of a Sassa official in KZN, who was sentenced to eight years’ imprisonment for fraud in the Durban Commercial Crimes Court, the agency said it was hoping for more arrests among its staff in combating crime. This comes after four people arrested after being caught withdrawing large amounts of cash using cloned Sassa cards in Vryheid appeared in court yesterday. The four were caught withdrawing money from an ATM and had already withdrawn R30350. Police seized 29 cards.

Spokesperson Mbizeni Mdlalose said they were concerned about the fraud and Sassa was working around the clock with the SA Post Office in ensuring it was prevented.

