Sassa says it’s prepared for payouts of grants

Durban - It's all systems go as pensioners collect their grants for the second time under the national lockdown. SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) spokesperson Sandy Godlwana said all districts were prepared for payouts, with all having submitted their deployment plans. However, none of the Sassa offices in KZN would be open. Pensioners and the disabled can collect their grants from the SA Post Office, ATMs and supermarkets. Last month, four alleged loan sharks were arrested at the Howick Post Office after they were found in possession of money and Sassa beneficiary cards, while a pensioner collapsed and died in a queue at the Hammarsdale post office. Godlwana said they were prepared for Monday, with communication about the change in dates being sent out well in advance. “We learnt lessons from last month’s payments, when pensioners and the disabled collected their grants on March 30 and 31. We saw mothers arriving to collect child support grants and they were not turned away. This time, we have made the system such that it only issues the pensioner and disability grants today and tomorrow,” said Godlwana.

She said pensioners would be able to access all money linked to their Sassa cards, as some pensioners were also living with orphaned grandchildren.

She said the agency, after the death of an employee in the Eastern Cape, had received a letter from the employee union warning that staff should not be made to report to work until there were sufficient health safety measures in place for them regarding Covid-19.

“No Sassa offices in KZN will be open, as we don’t want to find ourselves in hot water with the unions. With a third of the staff expected back, we need to equip offices and staff with enough sanitisers and personal protective equipment. At present, we don’t have these for all the staff that are expected to return to work.

“We hope by May 11 this will be sorted and staff can return to work. Until then, there will be no payouts at our local offices - only at stores, the SA Post office and ATMs,” said Godlwana.

She said that all Sassa managers and assistant managers would be on the ground monitoring the payouts, as no other Sassa employees would be on duty. Godlwana said sanitising of their 77 offices in the province had already begun.

Human rights NGO advocating for social justice, Black Sash, said it hoped Monday's pay cycle would run much smoother than it did in March.

“We hope that Sassa - together with its partners the SA Post Office, retailers, and banks - have put in place measures to ensure that beneficiaries are protected from Covid-19, as well as to ensure payments run efficiently. We also hope Sassa officials are present at pay channels to assist beneficiaries with queries that may have arisen from grant payments,” said regional manager Evashnee Naidu.

Daily News