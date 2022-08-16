Savannah Park alleged mass murder suspects granted bail

Durban — The three accused suspected to be linked to a mass shooting in Savannah Park that claimed seven lives were granted bail in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday. Following their arrest Njabulo Mchunu, Comfort Ngubo, 22, and Nicolas Sphamandla Hadebe, 24, appeared in court on August 3, where the matter was adjourned for their bail application.

While Ngubo and Hadebe were granted R8 000 bail each Mchunu's was set at R10 000. The three are said to have been linked to the mass shooting in Savannah Park after the eThekwini mayor announced, at the time he visited the bereaved family, that three suspects allegedly tied to the shooting had been arrested. On the day of the shooting, gunmen opened fire at Siqhopholozi tuck shop in Savannah Park, killing tuck shop owner Bhekumuzi Mzobe, his nephews Siboniso Mzobe and Sanele Khenisa, as well as Phumlani Mpithimpithi, Sphamandla Shezi and Siyakudumisa Mtsengu.

A seventh person later died in hospital. Ngubo and Hadebe are charged with possession of a firearm with a licence. According to the charge sheet Ngubo was found in possession of a 9mm pistol as well as 17 rounds of live ammunition and Hadebe was found in possession of a shotgun and 24 rounds of ammunition on August 2. In granting bail, magistrate Gwendolyn Robinson said that the accused had satisfied the court that it was in the interests of justice they were released on bail.

