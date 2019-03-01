S'bu Sithole. File picture: Gcina Ndwalane

Durban - FORMER eThekwini municipal manager Sbu Sithole has resigned as the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa’s (Prasa) interim group chief executive, the parastatal announced on Thursday. Former KwaZulu-Natal education head Dr Nkosinathi Sishi has been seconded as acting group CEO.

Sithole, who was unceremoniously relieved of his duties as eThekwini administrative boss, reportedly by mayor Zandile Gumede, was at the helm of the embattled state-owned entity for only nine months, and the board had agreed on “a mutual separation” when he resigned.

It is not clear when Sithole, also a former Msunduzi municipal manager, had tendered his resignation, but yesterday was his last day at Prasa, according to the agency’s group chief strategy officer Dr Sipho Sithole.

Board chairperson Khanyisile Kweyama said Sithole’s resignation came at a time when the Prasa board had just advertised the positions of group CEO, CFO and other key group executive roles that had remained vacant for some time.

Sithole declined to comment on his resignation or on where he was headed.

“While the search for the group CEO is underway, Dr Nkosinathi Sishi was seconded by the Transport Department - as a stakeholder - to act as group CEO. For the sake of good governance , Dr Sishi will step aside from the board of control during his tenure as acting group CEO. The minister of transport will appoint a Department of Transport representative to the board as soon as possible,” Kweyama said in a statement.

Sishi was the deputy director-general for public entity support - responsible for corporate governance, special projects and public entity oversight at the Transport Department.

“His experience will be valuable in keeping Prasa on track as the board of control continues the turnaround journey,” Kweyama said.

She said Sishi has more than 33 years of experience in public service and has held key positions in human capital development, skills development, leadership, project management, infrastructure development, high stakes examinations, systemic evaluation, labour market intelligence research, monitoring and evaluation, and change management.

Sishi told the Daily News he did not take his appointment lightly.

“I am humbled by the confidence given to me by the Minister of Transport. I will, at the earliest convenience engage with the group executive to attend to the immediate challenges engulfing the organisation. The time I have spent on the Prasa board and my role as the deputy director-general responsible for oversight of the public entities in the transport sector have given me some insight into the work that needs to be done,” he said.

Daily News