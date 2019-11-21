This was the sentiment of ward 64 (Montclair, Woodlands, Woodhaven, Yellowwood Park, Rossburgh and parts of Seaview) councillor Gavin Hegter, who said it was easy for hijackers to blend in with scavengers outside these dumps.
Hegter was responding to questions from the Daily News about the dump in Woodlands on Glanville Road, which the Carolina Community Policing body has raised concerns about. Scavengers in this area apparently remove discarded items from the dump and strip them on the municipal land next to the dump, leaving the area in a mess.
Residents were also concerned that the land was home to drug users who were shielded by the bushes and trees.
Hegter said this was a common problem at municipal garden dump sites, and that he had regularly engaged with the relevant municipal departments about Woodlands.