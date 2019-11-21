Scavengers outside Durban dump site spark safety fears









A fridge is left on municipal land after it was stripped by scavengers. It is one of many items being removed from the municipal garden refuse dump in Woodlands on Glanville Road daily. Picture: Supplied Continuing to allow scavengers to loiter outside municipal garden refuse dump sites could lead to the hijacking of those using these sites. This was the sentiment of ward 64 (Montclair, Woodlands, Woodhaven, Yellowwood Park, Rossburgh and parts of Seaview) councillor Gavin Hegter, who said it was easy for hijackers to blend in with scavengers outside these dumps. Hegter was responding to questions from the Daily News about the dump in Woodlands on Glanville Road, which the Carolina Community Policing body has raised concerns about. Scavengers in this area apparently remove discarded items from the dump and strip them on the municipal land next to the dump, leaving the area in a mess. Residents were also concerned that the land was home to drug users who were shielded by the bushes and trees. Hegter said this was a common problem at municipal garden dump sites, and that he had regularly engaged with the relevant municipal departments about Woodlands.

“The Chatsworth garden refuse dump site has the same problem. Durban Solid Waste is having difficulty controlling the situation,” he said.

Hegter said security and staff at the dump feared for their lives.

“You have about 20 to 30 people loitering by the dump, and when a bakkie drives in they jump on to the back and find a way in. When staff chased them away they were attacked with bottles. Security had to set their dogs on them,” he said.

Justin Stevens, the chairperson of the Carolina Community Policing (CCP) body, said emails sent to DSW had yielded no joy.

He urged other neighbouring forums to lend a helping hand as they attempted to reclaim their community by cutting down the bushes that shielded the drug users.

“About 150m away from the dump is a park where people drink, take drugs and have sex. We won’t let any of our children walk past the dump because we feel it is unsafe,” said Stevens.

He hoped that removing the bushes would expose the drug users and send them packing.

Stevens said that next Saturday the CCP would go to the dump armed with bush knives to clear the bush.

“We are hoping that this will make the drug addicts feel exposed, causing them to move,” said Stevens.

He felt the situation contributed to crime in the area such as burglaries and muggings.

eThekwini Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said that residents’ welfare was the city’s priority.

“We will conduct a thorough investigation to ascertain the veracity of these claims,” he said.

Daily News