Sceintology volunteers help decontaminate taxis and buildings in Covid-19 fight

Durban - ONE of the world’s largest non-governmental relief organisations has moved into KwaZulu-Natal to assist with decontamination and education amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Scientology Volunteer Ministers is made up of volunteers trained to provide assistance in and respond to disasters. They provided assistance in the US after the 9/11 attacks, and after tsunamis and floods hit Japan and Mozambique respectively.

Director of public affairs Sandile Hlayisi said for their work during the pandemic they were “armed with the (most effective) decontamination substance on the entire planet”.

“We decontaminate thoroughly - at our own expense. We do this as a contribution, and provide hygiene education afterwards to ensure the decontaminated space is kept clean. We have also translated (labels on) materials into Zulu,” Hlayisi said.

Hlayisi said the amount of work being undertaken by the NGO in Gauteng had increased, and they had decided to form teams in KZN, the Western Cape and the Eastern Cape.