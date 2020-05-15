Schools get more learning material to prevent Covid-19 spread ahead of re-opening

Durban - IN preparation for the re-opening of schools, the Department of Education has ordered additional learning material, including textbooks, to ensure that Covid-19 is not spread through pupils sharing a book in the classroom. Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu visited the Learning and Teaching Support Material (LTSM) warehouse in eManzimtoti on Thursday to inspect the delivery of the additional books the department had ordered. The additional learning material is in line with the Covid-19 regulations to promote physical distancing when schools re-open. Mshengu said he was happy with the special orders of additional material delivered. “We are now ready to deliver the books to schools before June 1, in preparation for the re-opening of schools,” he said.

Department spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said the books would be delivered once all schools were sanitised as part of the plans for the re-opening of schools.

Education Minister Angie Motshekga is expected to brief the media on Monday after meeting the Council of Education Minister to receive a report on the work done by the provinces in preparation for the re-opening of schools.

Motshekga last month announced plans for physical distancing in classrooms, which included that: not more than two pupils would share a desk, hugging and handshaking was prohibited, teachers and pupils would wear masks at all times, classrooms would be sanitised before the start of the school day and that pupils and teachers would sanitise their hands before entering the classroom.

In a statement released yesterday, Motshekga’s office said a meeting was held on Monday where provinces reported that they were at various stages of readiness and had requested time to receive personal protective equipment (PPE) from suppliers.

In a joint statement released on Tuesday, teachers’ unions threatened that school management teams would not be returning to school this week, if they had not been screened by health officials and if Covid-19 essentials were not “100% delivered”.

The unions also warned against the announcement of date schools would re-open on when preparations were not completed.

Motshekga said a lot of work had been done and she was happy with the progress reported.

Her department was awaiting confirmation of deliveries to provinces.

She said the delays in deliveries were caused by the challenges with the suppliers of the PPE which resulted in the cancellation of the contracts.

“Various provinces had to find new suppliers to deliver the material this week,” said Motshekga.

Director-general of the Department of Basic Education, Mathanzima Mweli, said following a meeting with the MECs this Monday to discuss the progress made, the department would announce them to the public.

Grades 7 and 12 pupils were likely to return to school on June 1, and the school management teams, which include principals, were expected back this week, and teachers on Monday.

Daily News