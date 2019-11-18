Scientists not concerned over discovery of new HIV subtype









File image. Durban - A new HIV-1 subtype has been discovered, but scientists have said there was no cause for concern and that the infection with this subtype will most likely be suppressed with current antiretroviral drugs. The SA National Aids Council (Sanac) announced the discovery, saying it was a significant scientific development that would help them better understand the origin and spread of the HIV virus. Sanac communications officer Nelson Dlamini said the discovery was a subtype of a known existing group (HIV-1) and is from a sample collected many years ago. He said due to a lack of advanced technology in the laboratories at the time, there were challenges in processing the sample until recently. “This subtype has always been there, but scientists could not identify it or say what it was.

“We cannot say it is a bad or good development because this will not make any major shift in what has been done already to suppress HIV.

“HIV has two known types, HIV-1 and HIV-2. The latest discovery is a small variation within HIV-1, Group M and Subtype L. Therefore, it bears no major clinical significance. However, this discovery may be a much-needed component in the advancements we have made in response to HIV. It is a positive development in the broader narrative for better treatment options and hopefully, a springboard in our quest for a cure in the near future.”

The Africa Health Research Institute (AHRI), an independent research institute based across two sites in KwaZulu-Natal, said research will have to be done on this new subtype, as it will most likely be like other group M subtypes and therefore susceptible to current antiretroviral drugs.

AHRI deputy director Thumbi Ndung’* said there were about 10 different subtypes of HIV-1 group M, and these group M subtypes were responsible for more than 95% of all infections worldwide.

“Similar viruses were isolated from two individuals in the 1980s and 1990s and the latest isolation from a third individual means that this strain can now be recognised as a new subtype.

“The new research suggests that this subtype is circulating in the Democratic Republic of Congo, but likely at very low levels and without spreading widely to other parts of the world. Therefore, there is absolutely no cause for panic or concern. This appears to be a very well controlled virus.”

