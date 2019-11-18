The SA National Aids Council (Sanac) announced the discovery, saying it was a significant scientific development that would help them better understand the origin and spread of the HIV virus.
Sanac communications officer Nelson Dlamini said the discovery was a subtype of a known existing group (HIV-1) and is from a sample collected many years ago.
He said due to a lack of advanced technology in the laboratories at the time, there were challenges in processing the sample until recently.
“This subtype has always been there, but scientists could not identify it or say what it was.