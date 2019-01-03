Picture: SAPS Twitter

Durban - The search for a missing 9-year-old boy, believed to have drowned at a Durban beach, has resumed today. 

The youngster was believed to have been swimming alongside the pier at North Beach when he was dragged out by a rip current.

Meanwhile, police are still searching for the body of a man who was allegedly murdered and his body dumped into a river. 

In another incident, police have retrieved the body of a man who was allegedly hijacked and his body thrown into the Umkomaas River. Police said the man was allegedly thrown into the river from an overhead bridge. 

