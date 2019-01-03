Picture: SAPS Twitter

Durban - The search for a missing 9-year-old boy, believed to have drowned at a Durban beach, has resumed today. The youngster was believed to have been swimming alongside the pier at North Beach when he was dragged out by a rip current.

#sapsKZN Police Divers from DBN #SearchAndRescue along with Metro Police SAR were called out to a drowning on North Beach yesterday 01/01. A boy (9) was swimming alongside the Pier when he was dragged out by Rip current. Search was suspended after dark and will resume today. NP pic.twitter.com/7r2Z9YYcjH — SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) January 2, 2019

Meanwhile, police are still searching for the body of a man who was allegedly murdered and his body dumped into a river.

#sapsKZN Police Divers from DBN #SearchAndRescue were called out to search for missing man (30) who witnesses allege was murdered on 22/12. It's reported that victim was thrown into Bhongozi River. Search suspended due to heavy rainfall. Search will continue today. NP pic.twitter.com/eu3uDAZ3Mr — SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) January 3, 2019

In another incident, police have retrieved the body of a man who was allegedly hijacked and his body thrown into the Umkomaas River. Police said the man was allegedly thrown into the river from an overhead bridge.

