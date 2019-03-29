Sushie Govender, 50, is missing.

Durban - The search Sushie Govender who went missing a week ago will resume today at Reunion Park, Isipingo, south of Durban on Friday. Govender, a nurse and a Chatsworth resident, disappeared about ten days ago. Her car was found at Reunion Park, in Isipingo Beach.

The family needs closure and have appealed to PT Alarms, a private security company, for assistance in locating their wife and mother.

PT Alarms will be conducting a search commencing from 11 am at Reunion Park.

All interested persons who are able and willing to join the PT Alarms team in the extensive search is urged to contact Dhevan from PT Alarms on 061-880-4712 before 11 am.

Please carry gloves if you have them and wear appropriate clothing and shoes for the beach and heat.

Govender’s brother, Megan Palthas said the past week has been a horrible dream for the Chatsworth family.

“None of us have closure. She had been to the beach on her day off and has not been seen since," Palthas said.

Provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said the police’s search and rescue unit had been to the beach each day to search for the mother of two.

Govender’s husband, Rogers, told the Sunday Tribune that he believed his wife may have drowned.

Anyone who knows her whereabouts can contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Daily News