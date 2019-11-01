Search for missing Pietermaritzburg doctor enters third day









Rescue teams at the Howick Falls plunge pool. Picture source: Village Talk Newspaper Durban - The search for missing Pietermaritzburg doctor Vidwan Singh,72, at Howick Falls continues on Friday. The search has now entered its third day. Family spokesperson Neren Anand said Singh had not been found and was still regarded as a missing person. Singh was last seen leaving his surgery in Raisethorpe at midday on Tuesday. The family had reported him missing at Mountain Rise police station in Pietermaritzburg that evening. His phone had been pinged and his vehicle tracking device was activated which led police to Howick said Anand.

His BMW was found at the Howick falls view site but Singh was missing.

Vendors told Village Talk newspaper that Singh had sat in his car for a while until he got off at 6 pm. Other eyewitnesses said they had seen him on the ledge near the falls. Neren dispelled rumours that any notes, that were addressed to the family, were found in the car.

“He had many files and papers in his car which was removed by the police for DNA testing,” he said.

Police search and rescue and volunteers combed the nature reserve around the falls for any signs of the doctor but he could not be found. Two drones were used to scan the area and the surrounding cliffs and bushes.

Anand said divers are concentrating on the falls plunge pool. He said it took teams 25 minutes to reach the plunge pool and diving conditions were hazardous. Police Search and Rescue (SAR) divers told Village Talk newspaper that only two divers at a time can go into the 12-degree water. The search area was vast and the plunge pool depth was between 12 and 21 metres in some places.

Police SAR sniffer dogs were also brought in. Thirty-five volunteers from Working on Fire arrived to help with manpower, the carrying of valuable equipment down to the base of the falls.

“We have come across a very supportive Howick community and professionalism from the police and rescue teams. Both his sons and wife are hopeful he will be found. Right now there is a lot of speculation on his disappearance. We remain patient. We thank all the well-wishers and prayer groups for their support,” Neren said.

Daily News