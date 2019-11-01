Durban - The search for missing Pietermaritzburg doctor Vidwan Singh,72, at Howick Falls continues on Friday.
The search has now entered its third day.
Family spokesperson Neren Anand said Singh had not been found and was still regarded as a missing person.
Singh was last seen leaving his surgery in Raisethorpe at midday on Tuesday.
The family had reported him missing at Mountain Rise police station in Pietermaritzburg that evening. His phone had been pinged and his vehicle tracking device was activated which led police to Howick said Anand.