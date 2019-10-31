Search on for missing PMB doctor last seen at Howick Falls









RESCUE teams are searching for missing Pietermaritzburg doctor Vidwan Singh, pictured, whose car was found parked near Howick Falls on Wednesday. Durban - RESCUE teams are searching for missing Pietermaritzburg doctor Vidwan Singh, pictured, whose car was found parked near Howick Falls on Wednesday. Singh was last seen leaving his surgery in Raisethorpe at midday on Tuesday. The family had reported him missing at Mountain Rise police station on Tuesday night and a search began. Police traced his phone to the Howick area, where they found his BMW parked near the Howick Falls view site. Singh allegedly drove to Howick in his BMW. Vendors told Village Talk newspaper that Singh had sat in his car for a while, until he got out of the vehicle at 6pm. The devastated Singh family were also at Howick Falls, hoping he would be found.

Police search and rescue, as well as volunteers, combed the area for signs of the doctor on Tuesday night and throughout yesterday. Two drones were used to scan the area and the surrounding cliffs and bushes. Rescue teams also walked through the nature reserve leading to the falls, searching for Singh.

The Maritzburg Sun said search operations were suspended at around 10.30am as specialist divers were called in from Port Shepstone to dive into the pool below the falls.

On Facebook, Chandika Mahabeer described Singh as “a well-respected doctor and a gem of a person.”

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala confirmed police in Howick had found Singh’s car at the falls.

“The search for the driver is continuing,” she said.

Additional divers have been called in to assist.

