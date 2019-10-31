Singh was last seen leaving his surgery in Raisethorpe at midday on Tuesday. The family had reported him missing at Mountain Rise police station on Tuesday night and a search began.
Police traced his phone to the Howick area, where they found his BMW parked near the Howick Falls view site.
Singh allegedly drove to Howick in his BMW. Vendors told Village Talk newspaper that Singh had sat in his car for a while, until he got out of the vehicle at 6pm.
The devastated Singh family were also at Howick Falls, hoping he would be found.